Bomb threat delivered to Pembroke bakery

PEMBROKE — A bomb threat was called in to Steven Roberts Original Desserts in Pembroke, forcing the evacuation of the business and surrounding buildings, according to Pembroke Police Department.

About 3:30 p.m. Pembroke police dispatch received an anonymous call in which the caller claimed a bomb had been planted in the facility on South Jones Street. More than 100 bakery employees and a nearby doctor’s office were evacuated. Pembroke Elementary School, which is near the bakery, did not have students on its campus at the time of the threat.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has been called in to sweep the building with a bomb-sniffing dog, Pembroke Police Detective Todd Harris said.

According to witnesses at the scene, about 100 employees have been standing outside the facility since the evacuation. Employees have been threatened with termination if they talk to the media, according to announcements made at the site.

By Mike Gellatly

Reach Mike Gellatly at 910-816-1989 or via Twitter @MikeGellatly

