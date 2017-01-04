Trump scores a couple of big wins

News and Observer

Donald Trump’s still got a ways to go before achieving the moniker of “statesman,” but it appears the president-elect has had a positive influence on a couple of issues inside and outside of government.

Trump made a big deal of America’s loss of jobs to Mexico during his campaign for the presidency, and his rhetoric seems to have paid off in the decision of Ford Motor Co. not to build a $1.6 billion factory in Mexico. Ford will instead put $700 million into a Michigan plan for building electric and autonomous vehicles. That will mean 700 jobs in the U.S.

But Ford still will be building the next Ford Focus in Mexico.

On Capitol Hill, Republicans in the House dropped plans to weaken an independent ethics board after Trump tweeted his opposition to the idea. He said he didn’t think it should be “their number one act and priority,” which is exactly what it looked like when they planned to do it.

Now Trump still has some ethics issues of his own, in terms of how he’ll handle his business empire in a way that won’t conflict with his presidency, and he still ought to release his tax returns. But it’s impossible to deny that he’s had a positive influence in the case of Ford and played a constructive role in killing off a bad idea from congressional Republicans.