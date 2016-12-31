Antioch celebrates its 200th anniversary

LUMBERTON — It was 1817 when a group of the faithful organized a church that would become Antioch Baptist in Robeson County, the same year James Monroe was sworn in as the fifth U.S. president and the year that Baltimore, Maryland, became the first U.S. city to be illuminated with gas.

Now members are getting ready to celebrate the church’s bicentennial. Originally named Burnt Islands Church for the community it served, the new church continued the Baptist tradition its founders had embraced at other churches in the county. The Burnt Island area, which is located southeast of Lumberton, was said to be full of marshes, bays and high sand ridges, but people lived and farmed successfully there, according to a history of the church written by longtime church member Sam West. Small, self-sustaining farms populated the area.

“The swamps were, and still are, very dense. Back then you didn’t have the highways so people couldn’t cross the swamps a lot to get to the church at Lennon’s Cross Roads or to get to Lumberton to Saddletree Church for worship,” West said.

In the church history written by West, he said the first church was founded by Elder Elijah Revels. For the first 10 years, the congregation met under a brush arbor or in member’s homes if the weather was bad. Next came the construction of the first meeting house.

“This is about the fourth sanctuary that’s been on this spot,” West said of the current church building.

The first structure, a log building, was built in 1827 and stood as the church until around 1852, when a new church was constructed. The congregation moved into a new sanctuary in 1902 — a building that still stands. A new building was built in 1993 and a new sanctuary was built in 2001.

The earliest members came from Lennon’s Cross Roads Baptist Church, which had been established 20 years prior by members of Saddletree Baptist Church.

In 1842, the church reorganized and changed its name to Antioch Baptist. The Antioch of the Bible’s New Testament was located in Syria and was where the Apostle Paul started three of his missionary tours, West said.

“That was to signify that they were taking a stand on missions,” West said.

The church’s original membership included veterans of the American Revolutionary War and veterans from the War of 1812. After the Civil War, the church family stepped in to help.

“The pastor and the deacons were charged with making sure that the widows and children were taken care of,” West said.

Families in the church and surrounding community felt the effects of the Civil War, the nation’s bloodiest war, which lasted from 1861 to 1865.

“Over 100 men from this church went to war,” West said. “When the war was over, there were more than 20 war widows here in the church.”

As the church historian, West has spent hours pouring over minutes of the church’s business meetings from days long past. It can be fascinating, he said.

“Don’t be surprised at anything,” West said, laughing. “People were people then as they are now. People backslid then as they backslide now.”

As the congregation has grown and changed, so have its needs, said Mark Meadows, who has been pastor since 1995.

“When I came there was one other full-time staff member, the minister of music and youth,” Meadows said. “Over the years we’ve added a full-time youth minister, and a full-time children’s minister.”

The church also added an associate pastor and a senior adult pastor.

In 2006, the church launched its Christian academy, which serves students from kindergarten through high school. Meadows said the idea took shape after an evangelist during revival services challenged the congregation to respond to the need for good, solid, Bible-based education, Meadows said.

Because Robeson County was often ranked near the bottom of the state’s education rankings and some schools were overcrowded, Meadows said the church decided to open a school. A decade later, the school has 235 students taught by 15 teachers. There are four staff members, Meadows said.

The entire church complex includes seven buildings, one being the former parsonage that now houses a food pantry and a medical assistance building.

The 200th anniversary will be a yearlong observance. Starting on Jan. 8, the church will observe its anniversary on the first Sunday of each month, according to Meadows. Services will feature special guests who are a part of the church’s history, such as former pastors, former staff members, and musicians who have had a significant role in the life of the church.

