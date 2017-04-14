Spring brings flurry of events to RCC campus

Spring is finally here.

When folks think about spring and school, spring fever often comes to mind. Students want to get outside with the warm weather, greenery and flowers. Many minds will be on graduations that are coming up in May and June. But Robeson Community College serves so many functions for so many different people that the staff doesn’t have time to let their minds wander. In fact, while most people think of graduations occurring in May and June, we’ve already held two recently at the college.

A couple of weeks ago our barbering program graduated 14 students. Program Director Michael Swinney invited back former program director Michael Cheek, who got the program off the ground several years ago, to share in this occasion with graduates. Many of the current graduates began the two-year program under Mr. Cheek before he took a job with a private school in another county. These students completed their second year under Mr. Swinney’s direction. For a list of names of graduates and a link to photos of the ceremony, visit www.robeson.edu/barber-program-graduates-march-2017/ .

This past Thursday evening, family and friends of the most recent evening academy of Basic Law Enforcement Training cadets gathered to watch their loved ones walk across the stage as the culmination of their 16-week program. To see photos from this event, visit the college’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RobesonCommunityCollege/ and click on “photos.”

We have many more pinning and graduation ceremonies to come, beginning in May. For a complete list visit www.robeson.edu/graduation-and-pinning-ceremonies-spring-2017/ .

In addition to celebrating program completions and graduations, many students have had other reasons to celebrate on our campus recently. The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society inducted eight new members a couple of weeks ago. For a list of those new members and a link to photos from the event, visit www.robeson.edu/phi-theta-kappa-induction-2017/.

The National Technical Honor Society inducted 16 new members in a ceremony held in the A.D. Lewis Auditorium last week. For a list of those students and a link to photos from the ceremony ,visit www.robeson.edu/national-technical-honor-society-induction-april-2017/.

For other students, registration activities for summer and fall classes is currently in full swing. Students who are not currently enrolled will have the opportunity to register for summer classes on May 10 during new student orientation, however those prospective students need to be accepted by the college to register for new student orientation. Acceptance to the college is not difficult to achieve. All North Carolina community colleges practice what is known as “open admissions,” which basically means if a prospective student has a high school diploma or its equivalent, the student can be admitted into a degree granting curriculum. There are practical matters to which prospective students must attend, however, such as completing an application, having secondary school transcripts sent to the college, and meeting with an admissions counselor. So if you or someone you know is interested in attending classes this summer or fall, it is not too soon to start the application process.

Two groups of students that the college especially encourages to apply for summer classes are recent high school graduates and college students who are home for the summer from a distant college. High school seniors can go ahead and get a jump start on their college education by enrolling in summer classes. Students home from distant colleges can pick up a course or two to transfer to their home institution to either catch up or get ahead on their program of study.

This summer the college is offering four- and eight-week courses that begin on May 22. A second four-week section of classes will also begin on June 21 and run through most of July. The May 10 New Student Orientation will prepare students for those classes.

Fall classes will begin in August. The college will offer other orientation sessions later in the summer for fall classes, but again it is not too early for prospective students to apply. In general, the earlier a student applies, the better prepared he or she will be for the start of classes simply because he or she will have more time to plan than someone who applies later. For more information about application for summer and fall classes, visit www.robeson.edu/admissions.

Dennis Watts is the public information officer for Robeson Community College.

