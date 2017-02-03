Tri-Warriors Club gifts $9,550 to UNCP teams, other clubs

PEMBROKE — For the past six years, the Tri-Warriors Triathlon Club has enjoyed a wonderful partnership with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Each year, the university hosts the annual Tri-Warriors Youth Triathlon. In August, more than 240 youth ages 6 to 15 participated in the sixth annual event consisting of swimming, biking and running.

Dozens of community members and UNCP student-athletes, as they have since the inception, came out to volunteer and cheer on the competitors.

Also cheering them on was Robeson County native Ashton Locklear, who traveled to the Rio Olympics as an alternate on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team.

The event raised $9,550 and every dime was donated to athletic teams and clubs at UNCP and other local organizations.

The Tri-Warriors Club, a local group of triathletes, recently held a check presentation ceremony at Lumbee Bank in downtown Pembroke.

“We want to give back to the community and to our supporters who all share the same mission, which is to help young people,” said Mike DeCinti, race director.

This year, the club donated money to nine teams and organizations, including UNCP softball, UNCP women’s swim and diving team, RonDave’s Swim Academy, UNCP wrestling, the Department of Health and Human Performance at UNCP, UNCP’s CARE Resource Center, Purnell Swett High School’s swim team, Backpack Buddies and the Gideons.

The groups received checks in amounts ranging from $500 to $1,250.

Since 2010, the group has donated more than $70,000 from the youth triathlon proceeds, DeCinti said.

For information about the Tri-Warriors Club or the Youth Triathlon, which is usually held the last Saturday in August, visit www.triwarriors.com.

http://stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Warriors.jpg

By Mark Locklear

Mark Locklear is Public Relations specialist with UNC Pembroke.

Mark Locklear is Public Relations specialist with UNC Pembroke.