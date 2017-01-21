Early College info night is Feb. 2

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Early College High School’s Parent Information Night is scheduled for Feb. 2 at the A.D. Lewis Auditorium on the campus of Robeson Community College.

It begins at 6:30 p.m.

Staff members will be present to give information, students will be available to speak about their experience at Early College and parents will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Early College allows students to attend high school while also earning college credits at the same time.

Sheila Gasque is the school’s principal.