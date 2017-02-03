Jackson joins Century 21

LUMBERTON — Hester Jackson has joined the Century 21 — The Real Estate Center as a sales associate. Jackson will specialize in residential property sales in the Lumberton area.

“We are thrilled to have Hester join our team,” said Elliott Williamson, owner of Century 21. “It’s an exciting time to be with the Century 21 system as we increase our market presence in Lumberton.”

Jackson previously was a member of the Rocky Mount Area Association of Realtors and the Roanoke Valley Lake Gaston Board of Realtors. She is also a member of the National Association of Realtors. She earned her master’s in business administration from Morgan State University in 1999.

Real Estate LLC is comprised of approximately 6,950 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 76 countries and territories worldwide with more than 106,000 independent sales professionals.

Jackson http://stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Hester-Jackson.jpg Jackson