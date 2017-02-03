Locklear new chairman of Lumberton chamber

LUMBERTON — The gavel was passed during the recent gala of the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce as Al Locklear became the chairman of its board of directors.

“I am very excited about the new year,” said Locklear, the owner of of Lumber River Trading-True Value Hardware.

He replaces Brad Martin of Re-Max Real Estate Exchange.

“The event was a huge success,” said Cindy S. Kern, the chamber’s executive director, of the gala, which was held at Pinecrest Country Clib. “This event allows the chamber to recognize our chamber board of directors, present awards and also recognize our many volunteers for their dedicated service to the chamber.”

Kern presented Latricia Freeman, director of United Way of Robeson County, with the Community Volunteer of the Year for her dedication to the community during Hurricane Matthew. She not only did her job during the day but also worked projects at night to assist the community and the ones in need, Kern said.

Brad Martin presented the Lumberton Chamber Volunteer of the Year to Maureen Metzger, who was described as always ready and willing to assist the chamber with any project.

During the gala, newly elected members to the board of directors were recognized. These members include Bryan Britt of Cakes and Pastries of Lumberton; Billy Davis of Flowers By Billy; David Edge of II-Image Supply.; John Franklin of Lumberton Chevrolet Buick GMC and Cadillac; Freeman of United Way of Robeson County; Adam Hardin of UNC Pembroke; Mark Morse of Chick-Fil-A; Renee Perry of Agency Realty and Property Management Group; Owen Thomas of Dial Insurance; and Eric West, attorney at law.

Retiring members of the board are: Linda Branch of Coldwell Banker Premier Team Realty; Jay Britt of Robeson County Farm Bureau; Greg Phelps of Bob’s Jewel Shop; Ruby Jackson of Pinecrest Country Club; Jan Tedder of Rogers Lumberton ABC; Myra Norton of GreenState Landscaping; Rebekah Lowry of Robeson Community College Foundation; Stephen McIntyre of Musselwhite, Musselwhite Branch & Grantham; and Tanner Smith of First of South Bank.

Also recognized were the committee chairs for 2016: Community Development, Connie Russ; Membership, Maureen Metzger; Mickey Gregory, Ambassadors Club; Education, Angela Sumner and Jay Britt; Leadership Lumberton, Merle Summers; Legislative, Bo Biggs and Stephen McIntyre; Travel and Tourism, Angela Sumner; Special Events, Ann McLean; Golf Tournament, Suzanne Abbott.

After a cocktail buffet, the guests enjoyed a night of dancing to the music by Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot.

Brad Martin, past chairman of the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce board of directors, presents Community Volunteer award to Latricia Freeman, director of United Way of Robeson County. http://stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Chamber-Freeman.jpg Brad Martin, past chairman of the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce board of directors, presents Community Volunteer award to Latricia Freeman, director of United Way of Robeson County. At the recent awards banquet of the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce, Brad Martin, center, past chamber chairman; congratulates Al Locklear, new chairman for 2017. Cindy S. Kern, chamber director, is also pictured. http://stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Chamber-Kern.jpg At the recent awards banquet of the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce, Brad Martin, center, past chamber chairman; congratulates Al Locklear, new chairman for 2017. Cindy S. Kern, chamber director, is also pictured.