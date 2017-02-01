RED SPRINGS — Mandatory training for people who will be using auxin herbicide will be held next week.

The training is for any applicator who intends to use any auxin class herbicide product containing 2,4-D or dicamba to be used in conjunction with 2,4-D or dicamba tolerant crops, which currently are cotton and soybeans.

The training will be held Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Hoke-Robeson Gin at 7480 Old Maxton Road, Red Springs.

Alan York, professor emeritus at N.C. State University, will provide information on stewardship practices to assist applicators in reducing incidents of herbicide drift to susceptible crops. At least one applicator on each farm will need to complete the training before the use of these new products.

The specific course code associated with this training will provide proof of attendance on continuing education credit transcripts. Applicators and dealers will receive two hours of pesticide re-certification credit in categories N, O, D, and X upon completion.

Please register byMonday. To register or for more information, contact Mac Malloy, Extension Field Crops Agent, at 910-671-3276 or by email at [email protected]