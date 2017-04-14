Graham picked for federal transportation panel

LUMBERTON — State Rep Charles Graham, whose district includes part of Robeson County, has been appointed to represent North Carolina on a multi-state board that deals with transportation issues.

Graham was appointed to serve on the Council of State Governments’ Transportation and Infrastructure Policy Committee by Julie Lisella, who serves as director of Boards and Commissions for House Speaker Tim Moore. The appointment is effective until Dec. 31, 2018.

Graham said Thursday that he hopes by serving on the committee he will be able to bring some attention to transportation issues facing the state, especially federal transportation issues.

“This is a great opportunity for me to serve and work on behalf of North Carolina,” he said. “We will have a voice at the table when it comes to transportation issues.”

Graham currently serves on the House Transportation Oversight Committee, a committee he said “looks at transportation policy.”

The Council of State Governments’ Transportation and Infrastructure Policy Committee meets at least once a year, and additional meetings are held if necessary. This year’s annual meeting is being held in Las Vegas from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16.

State Sen. Kelvin Atkinson of Nevada served as the committee’s 2017 chairman. In a statement the senator described the role of the committee.

“The Council of State Governments’ Transportation Public Policy Committee provides a forum for state leaders to address emerging challenges and issues arising from dynamic transportation and infrastructure policy conditions in the states,” he said. “By focusing on emerging trends, innovative and effective solutions, and viable policy positions, members of the committee can make a difference in the transportation issues facing their individual states as well as nationwide concerns.”

Atkinson said some of the committee’s recent priorities include future federal transportation funding, new state revenues for transportation, preparedness for the Panama Canal expansion, and educating the public on the need for infrastructure revitalization.

“I am honored to be named to this committee,” Graham said. “I will do my best to represent our state well and bring innovative and effective solutions to the transportation issues facing North Carolina.”

Graham, a Democrat, is in his fourth term serving District 47.

By Bob Shiles [email protected]

Bob Shiles can be reached at 910-416-5165.

