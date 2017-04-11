RCC to seek $3M for capital work

LUMBERTON — The trustees of Robeson Community College on Monday agreed unanimously to ask the Robeson County Board of Commissioners to provide $3 million during the next fiscal year to support the college’s capital outlay and operating budget.

Kimberly Gold, RCC’s president, characterized the request as modest.

“We are only asking for what we need to maintain our facilities,” Gold said. “We understand that there are other things that the county commissioners need to fund.”

The money would be used for such things as electrical updates, an auditorium stage and lighting upgrade, and some HVAC units not covered under the energy performance contract that RCC recently entered into.

Kyle Chavis, chairman of the board’s Finance Committee, said that County Manager Ricky Harris has been forwarded a copy of the budget request. The commissioners will consider the request when they work on their budget that takes effect July 1.

At the recommendation of the Finance Committee, the trustees voted to allocate up to $35,000 to purchase a car for use by Gold. The use of a car was included in Gold’s contract. Sammy Cox, chairman of the trustees, said that money needed to purchase the car is available in RCC’s current budget.

In other business, the trustees on Monday:

— Held a brief swearing-in ceremony for Melissa Sampson, president of RCC Student Government Association. She will fill a trustee position that has been vacant for several months. The Lumberton student is enrolled in the college’s Pre-Health Surgical Technician program.

— Heard from Gold about N.C. Senate Bill 420, which deals with how community college trustee boards govern themselves. The bill, which is currently in a Senate committee, provides for circumstances that the state Board of Community Colleges can appoint an interim board of trustees; requires community college trustee boards to meet at least once every two months; and authorizes the state Board of Community Colleges to require financial audits in certain circumstances.

— Were told by Gold that the college is beefing up its marketing efforts. Gold said the college will be putting out a 16-page publication, “Career Focus,” that will be mailed throughout the county and include news and features about RCC students and the campus.

— Learned from the president that the college has advertised for a grant writer.

— Heard from Gold that she and individuals from other community colleges are asking that those colleges that lost enrollment in the fall because of Hurricane Matthew not lose state funding because of fewer students. Community colleges are funded based on their number of students.

“I’m advocating that we be held harmless in this situation,” Gold said.

