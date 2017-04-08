Company wants to lease city land

LUMBERTON — A new business that looks to feed a biofuel plant by recycling old railroad ties will be discussed Monday at the City Council’s monthly meeting.

The city has demolished two warehouses on Town Common Street and has been approached by North Carolina Renewable Power, the operator of a biofuel plant that would like to lease the southernmost tract. The company would use the site to load railroad ties for transport to a plant, where they would be used for fuel.

Councilman John Cantey, who represents the district, expressed concern during Wednesday’s Council Policy Committee meeting that the operation might be an eyesore.

The council told staff to move forward with a potential lease and to look to see if a buffer might be needed.

The company promises six new jobs immediately, and perhaps as many as 15 eventually.

In other business Monday, the council is expected to give final approval to the following:

— A gift of $750 of community revitalization money to Lumberton police Officer Joseph Fredrick, who will run in his fourth New York City Marathon. Fredrick hopes to raise $3,500 for Team for Kids, a national organization that offers fitness and health programs for children.

— Mayor Bruce Davis’ gift of $1,500 in community revitalization funds to the Cape Fear Council of the Boy Scouts of America to assist them with various programs. A total of $2,100 was raised with contributions for other board members.

— Deem a home at 1102 Peachtree St. to be unsafe. It will be demolished.

— Forward to the Lumberton Planning Board requests for 12th Street Florists to be rezoned as a residence; an Old Whiteville Road home to be turned into a day care; and a Roberts Avenue restaurant to be allowed to extend its opening hours and become a restaurant, bar and grill.

— Hire Patterson and Associates to provide auditing services for the city for the next three fiscal years. Patterson’s bid of $67,500 was the lowest.

— Approve Councilman Burnis Wilkins’ request for $900 in community revitalization funds for the Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in May.

— Approve an agreement with Fiber Technologies Network, a wireless provider, to pay Lumberton to attach fiber optic lines to electrical poles throughout the city.

— Approve the installation of a 6-inch water pipe underneath the CSX railroad tracks near Cox Street.

Mike Gellatly can be reached at 910-816-1989.

