UNC Pembroke names new provost

PEMBROKE — David Ward will become the next provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Ward currently serves as dean of the College of Health Professions at Armstrong State University in Savannah, Ga. He brings 29 years of experience in teaching, health care practice and administration in higher education.

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings made the announcement following a special meeting of the board of trustees this week. The trustees voted unanimously to accept the recommendation of the Provost Search Committee.

“As chief academic officer, the provost is responsible for leading and supporting our faculty in teaching, research and service. The position of provost is vitally important to the future of our university,” Cummings said. “UNC Pembroke is presented with incredible opportunities to expand our impact in the coming years, and Dr. Ward has the experience and vision to ensure we seize this decisive moment.”

Cummings said as the university builds on its role as a driver of economic development across Southeastern North Carolina, the provost is essential to ensuring that the university’s academic pathways address the needs of the region.

At Armstrong State University, Ward led the largest undergraduate health college in Georgia. The College of Health Professions enrollment increased by seven percent under his leadership. He also served one year as interim provost at Armstrong State.

Ward’s interest in UNC Pembroke was driven by two factors: the opportunity to lead an institution that is focused on the future and UNC Pembroke’s commitment to diversity in all its forms, along with a focus on both affordability and academic rigor.

By Mark Locklear

Mark Locklear is Public Communications Specialist for the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

