Murder suspect shot dead after chase

FAIRMONT — A murder suspect fleeing from law enforcement on Interstate 95 was shot and killed this morning after he wrecked his vehicle, officials have confirmed.

The name of the dead man is not available.

The man, who was wanted on murder charges in Marlboro County, South Carolina,, led Robeson County sheriff’s deputies and North Carolina highway patrolmen on a chase before his car left the road and wrecked near Exit 7 on Interstate 95, officials said. The suspect had been seen in the Maxton area.

After the wreck, the exchange of gunfire occurred. No lawmen were injured.

Traffic was back up in both directions of Interstate 95 as lawmen worked the scene.

Traffic was stopped in Interstate 95 this morning near Exit 7 when lawmen were involved in a chase and then a shootout with a murder suspect from South Carolina. The suspect was killed. http://stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_195.jpg Traffic was stopped in Interstate 95 this morning near Exit 7 when lawmen were involved in a chase and then a shootout with a murder suspect from South Carolina. The suspect was killed.