Bill offered to repeal HB2

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina senators who want House Bill 2 off the books have again offered legislation to repeal the law limiting LGBT rights and directing which public bathrooms transgender people can use.

Four Senate Democrats sponsored repeal legislation filed Wednesday, but it’s unlikely to get a hearing in the Republican-controlled chamber. GOP Senate leader Phil Berger has said he doesn’t believe the votes are in his chamber for an outright repeal and says compromise would be required.

A sponsor of Wednesday’s bill, Sen. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte, disagrees, saying he believes a majority of House and Senate members would support repeal if there was a floor vote.

A deal between legislative leaders and incoming Gov. Roy Cooper just before Christmas to pass a repeal bill fell apart.