3 found dead in house fire

YADKINVILLE (AP) — Authorities in Yadkin County say three bodies were found in the aftermath of a structure fire in Yadkinville.

Area media outlets reports the Yadkinville Fire Department responded to the residence on Bowen Road on Tuesday, but were unable to locate the people inside.

Firefighters say the bodies were found after the fire was brought under control. The identities are withheld pending autopsy and identification.

The State Bureau of Investigation, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are assisting detectives at the scene of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.