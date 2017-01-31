Lockdown lifted at R.B. Dean Elementary

MAXTON — R.B. Dean Elementary School was on lockdown briefly this morning, but it has been lifted, according to Tasha Oxendine, a spokesperson for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

She said the lockdown was issued because of a “potential threat,” but she did not provide additional information.

Maxton Police Chief Tammy Deese said by social media the lockdown was related to a “child custody issue.”

Oxendine said no one was injured and school activities have resumed. She did not know how long the lockdown lasted, but it did not appear to be very long.

The Robesonian will update this story only if there is news that warrants it.