More than 50 guns stolen at show

GREENSBORO (AP) — Greensboro police say more than 50 guns were stolen from a gun show.

Police said in a release Monday security guards reported the theft Sunday before the Greensboro Gun and Knife Show opened.

Police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen told the Greensboro News & Record that officers have identified 23 of the stolen guns, but they believe roughly 30 more were taken. The identified weapons have been entered into a national database.

Police say two rifles and a shotgun were found outside the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday, the show’s last day.

The guns were taken overnight from vendors inside the coliseum. No suspects have been identified, and no area cameras caught the crime.

The police department reminds gun buyers that it’s a felony to knowingly buy a stolen weapon.