NC murder suspect caught in New York

KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a New York City man wanted for a fatal shooting in North Carolina has been captured in the Hudson Valley.

Police in the Ulster County city of Kingston say 35-year-old Arthur W. Butler Jr. of the Bronx was apprehended Tuesday across the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie by local police and a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.

Butler is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Fayetteville, North Carolina, last May. The charges against him include first-degree murder and fugitive from justice.

He’s being without bail in the jail in Ulster County, where he’s charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance.

It couldn’t be determined if Butler has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.