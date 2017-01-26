Moore sheriff’s son accused of driving drunk

.

CARTHAGE (AP) — The son of Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey has been charged with operating a patrol car after consuming alcohol, failure to carry out his duties as a deputy sheriff and failing to make reports.

The Fayetteville Observer reported that former deputy Brent Godfrey is accused of having consumed alcohol before responding to a call at a hospital in Pinehurst last year.

Godfrey is the son of Sheriff Neil Godfrey, who says his son resigned the night of the Feb. 29 allegation.

Public Safety Department spokeswoman Patty McQuillan said the State Bureau of Investigation arrested Brent Godfrey on Monday. It was not known if he has an attorney.

Sheriff Neil Godfrey reportedly went to the hospital that night. He would not say if he’s being investigated.