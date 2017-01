FAIRMONT — People looking for work can find out about opportunities at a local textile manufacturer during a job fair in Fairmont next month.

Alamac-American Knits of Lumberton will hold the job fair on Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. until noon at 421 S. Main St. in the Fairmont Town Hall courtroom.

Jay Humphrey, manager of Alamac-American Knits, will be present to accept job applications, answer questions, and present information.