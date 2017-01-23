Man charged in shooting death of girlfriend

LUMBERTON — A 42-year-old Lumberton man is in the county jail under no bond charged with the first-degree murder of his live-in girlfriend, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office is looking for “a person of interest” in an unrelated shooting death that occurred last week.

According to sheriff’s Maj. Anthony Thompson, deputies received a call at 2:10 a.m. Sunday about a shooting at 8517 N.C. East. When they arrived, deputies found the body of 37-year-old Angela Renee Winner in the yard of the home she shared with her boyfriend, Joseph Koonce. Lawmen believe Winner was shot while she was in a vehicle, perhaps trying to flee.

Thompson said it was Koonce who called the Sheriff’s Office to report the shooting, which apparently followed some sort of “domestic dispute.”

Koonce also is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, the major said.

An autopsy on Winner was planned for today.

In the other shooting death, deputies responded to call about a shooting at 10:36 p.m. Thursday at 142 Tucker Road, which is about two miles from Pembroke.

When they arrived, they found the body of 23-year-old Donald Preston Chavis inside a vehicle. He had been shot in the head.

Thompson said Chavis had been with “several other individuals,” including two who had been inside the vehicle but escaped it without being shot. He did not want to identify the other individuals.

Thompson said a “person in interest” had been identified but no arrests had been made as of this afternoon.

Donnie Douglas ddouglas@civitasmedia.com

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649.

