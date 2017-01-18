United Way fundraiser gives car away Thursday

LUMBERTON — Thursday will be someone’s lucky day.

The last person standing in the annual United Way Fair Share Car Giveaway will win either a Chevrolet Spark from Lumberton Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac, a Honda Fit from Lumberton Honda, a Kia Rio from Lumberton Kia Mazda, or a Toyota Yaris from Peterson Toyota and Scion.

The public is invited to the final drawing, which will be held at 6 p.m. at center court at Biggs Park Mall. Names will be drawn to eliminate 24 of the 25 finalists, with the last person standing winning the car.

As part of the annual fundraiser, people who donate at least one hour’s salary a month — considered their “fair share” — become eligible. Two names are drawn from entries each week for 10 weeks, which qualifies those winners for the final drawing. Five more names will be added on Thursday.

United Way had set a goal of $580,000 for this year, according to Latricia Freeman, executive director. Hurricane Matthew took its toll on the United Way’s fundraising efforts, Freeman said, but she is optimistic when all the money is counted the goal will be reached.

“Hurricane Matthew came in the middle of our current campaign,” Freeman said. “So we did not get a chance to complete it. I feel that we will be close to the goal or maybe even exceed it.”

They were simply too busy responding to the needs of residents after the flood.

“A lot of businesses were closed or wouldn’t allow us in to campaign because of the devastation they encountered or their employees went through,” Freeman said.

Instead, United Way put all of its efforts into providing help to the people displaced by the flood.

“We put 100 percent focus on being present and active in the community to actually fulfill our mission statement, which is to address the most pressing needs in our community,” Freeman said.

Donations go to support local nonprofits that include disaster relief agencies, mental health providers, hospice providers, programs to help children, and many more.

Fair Bluff Ford had offered a Ford Fiesta for the drawing but the dealership withdrew following devastation from Matthew.

“The other car dealers stepped up to pay his part of the commitment for the car giveaway,” Freeman said.

By Terri Ferguson Smith tsmith@civitasmedia.com

Reach Terri Ferguson Smith at 910-416-5865.

