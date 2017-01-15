County moves meeting to Tuesday

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners will take the day off Monday in recognition of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and hold its second regular meeting of the month at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the meeting agenda, the board will hold a public hearing and then decide on a request for a conditional-use permit that would allow for a mechanic shop and space for storing vehicles in Raft Swamp. The permit request, which would allow for the shop to be established on a 1.75-acre tract in a Residential Agricultural District, is coming from John Vickers.

A conditional-use permit will also be considered that would allow for the establishment of a family cemetery in Fairmont. Carl Turner and Sylvia Lowery want to put the cemetery on part of a 3.27-acre tract that lies in a Residential Agricultural District.

According to the agenda, the commissioners will also:

— Consider entering into an agreement with the company DMS to provide professional disaster management and recovery services. According to the agreement, Hurricane Matthew caused significant damage to property and facilities in Robeson County and it is in the best interest of the county to “assess and repair such damage.”

— Consider resolutions recognizing the retirements of sheriff’s Officers Kathy Torre and Cecil Tom Wilson. The resolutions allow for the officers to keep their revolvers.

— Consider a resolution approving the county’s local water supply plan. The plan is required by the state and needs to be updated at least once every five years or as otherwise requested by the state.

— Consider a resolution that will allow the North Carolina Indian Housing Authority to move forward with its Springs Cove project in Red Springs. Because there is already a regional housing authority operating within Red Springs, the commissioners must approve a resolution stating that there is need for the proposed project.

— Consider a resolution authorizing retired Solid Waste Department Director Steve Edge to serve as a consultant for Solid Waste projects.

— Hear a presentation from David Powell, the county’s Offenders Resource director, concerning the Offenders Re-entry Program budget.

— Hear a presentation from Chuck Miller, district engineer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

— Hear a presentation from Joseph Martin, president of the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton.

The meeting is at the county’s administrative office on Elm Street.

By Bob Shiles

Bob Shiles can be reached at 910-416-5165.

