Fairmont honors King on Monday

FAIRMONT — Robeson County residents on Monday have the chance to honor the life of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King during a national holiday to honor his birthday.

At noon in Fairmont, there will be a program titled “Remembering for the Purpose of Reaching and Serving Others” at the Fairmont Heritage Center. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Miranda Pearson. The Fairmont Heritage Center is located at 207 S. Main St.

Were King alive, he would celebrate his 87th birthday today.

He is perhaps best remembered for his “I Have a Dream” speech delivered on Aug. 28, 1963, in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., that galavanixed the nation and led to civil rights legislation.

All government offices are closed on Monday.