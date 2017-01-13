Crime report

Break-ins

Darrin Locklear, of Booker Street in Lumberton, reported his home was broken into and $800 worth of electronics were stolen.

Ray Locklear, of Crawford Road in Lumberton, reported that somone kicked in his back door and stole various household items and electronics with a total value in excess of $2,000.

Leanna Black, of Wilson Street in Lumberton, reported that her home was broken into on Tuesday and was vandalized and her laptop was stolen.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Preston Bartley, of Rice Road, Lumberton; Elton Tyndall, of Windsor Road, Lumberton; Peggy Joza, of Howell Road, Lumberton; Eric’s Bait and Tackle of N.C. 72, Lumberton; Edith Barefoot, of Dakota Road, Maxton; Claude Floyd, of Broadridge Road, Orrum; Melissa Meares, of Broadridge Road, Orrum; Janice Thompson, of N.C. 72, Lumberton; Kayla Oxendine, of Clewis Lane, Lumberton; Jerry Britt, of Nye Road, Lumberton; Albert Vereen, of Shinar Drive, Fairmont; Mary Hall, of Fayetteville Street, Lumber Bridge; Rodney Thaggard, of Canady Road, Parkton; and Anna Graham, of Stone Wall Court, Parkton.