Bank robbery suspect also wanted in SC

FAIRMONT — A Robeson County man wanted for bank robbery also has warrants for his arrest in South Carolina related to a pepper spray attack on a convenience store clerk.

Lynn Dale Sanders, 35, of 1825 Gaddy Road in Fairmont, is suspected of robbing the Lumbee Guaranty Bank in Fairmont, according to police.

Sanders is wanted in Dillon County on charges of strong armed robbery, and assault and battery, said Capt. Cliff Arnett of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Sanders is accused of robbing a convenience store by using pepper spray on a clerk before trying to take money from the register.

In South Carolina, strong armed robbery is classified as a violent crime and carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards said that Sanders entered the Lumbee Guaranty Bank at 301 N. Walnut St. about 3:30 p.m. on Jan 2, showed a weapon and fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The same bank was robbed on Dec. 15. A South Carolina man was charged in that robbery.

