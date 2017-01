RED SPRINGS — A Rockingham man was killed Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a tree.

Samuel Durant Tanner III, 66, was driving south on N.C. 71 about two miles outside Red Spring when his Dodge truck crossed the lanes, left the road and struck a tree, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tanner was the only person in the single-car accident.

The accident happened about 2 p.m.