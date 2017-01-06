Christian Center relaxes rules for snowstorm

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Christian Care Center on East Second Street will offer shelter to those in need from today through Monday nights without requiring the usual police background checks.

It is being done because of the winter storm approaching the county and the forecast of temperatures that will be at or below freezing through Monday morning, with them dipping into single digits at times.

“As long as they follow all the rules, they can stay,” said Joanne McNulty, the center’s director for only the past five days. “They can come in any time after 5 p.m. and will get a dinner and then a breakfast the next morning.”

McNulty said that these nights are being called “white flag nights,” in reference of the need to “surrender to the weather.”

The center has rooms with bunks for 12 men and eight women.

“But if we have more than that number, we have additional cots and blankets that we can put in other areas of the center,” McNulty said.

The center is at 220 E. Second St.