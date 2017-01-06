Two men rob Maxton store

MAXTON — Police are looking for two who robbed a Maxton store Wednesday evening while armed with a weapon, making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to Maxton Police Chief Tammy Deese, the two entered the Dollar General on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Maxton at at 7:42 p.m and demanded money from the clerk. There were two other people in the store at the time of the robbery, but no one was injured.

There was no identifying information available for this story.

Anyone with information should call police Lt. Darren Davis at 910-844-5667.