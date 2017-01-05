River at flood stage with wet stuff on way

LUMBERTON — Robeson residents along the Lumber River could experience minor, sporadic flooding this weekend as a cold, wet weather system moves through North Carolina that brings a chance of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Thursday for the area surrounding the Lumber River, but Robeson County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Chavis said flooding is not a concern.

“Any time we get to a flood stage, which is 13 feet, we see this,” Chavis said. “But right now we are not focusing on the flood. It is more about the rain and sleet.”

According to the National Weather Service, the river was at 13.1 feet Thursday afternoon. With the expected wet stuff this weekend, it is expected to rise to 14 feet by Sunday — in the river’s minor flood stage, which is defined as a “minimal” threat to property to property by the National Weather Service’

Robeson County residents are understandably concerned at the mention of flooding.

Following Hurricane Matthew on Oct. 8, the river crested at 24.4 feet, causing widespread damage estimated to be on the hundreds of millions of dollars.