Man injured in drive-by shooting

LUMBERTON — A 23-year-old Lumberton man was hospitalized overnight after being shot in the torso, according to a Lumberton Police Department report.

Devonte Irons, of Hearty Road, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police Capt. Terry Parker. Lumberton police received the call about a drive-by shooting at 8:30 p.m. at a home on 800 E. 10th St. Three other people were in the home at the time but not injured.

Anyone with information can call Detective Jennifer White at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.