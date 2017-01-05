Crime report

Vehicle Break-in

Andrew Brush of Fayetteville reported Tuesday that his vehicle was broken into while parked on North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton. Nothing was reported stolen, and the estimated damage to the car was $500.

Break-ins

The Seventh Day Adventist Church on East 23rd Street in Lumberton was broken into over the weekend. Audio equipment, speakers and microphones valued at around $2,000 were stolen.

Jay Pickens of Dresden Avenue in Lumberton reported a storage building broken into and $1,000 in tools stolen.