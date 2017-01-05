Snow forecast cancels Cooper parade

RALEIGH (AP) — The committee organizing new Gov. Roy Cooper’s inauguration ceremonies has canceled the parade scheduled for the weekend because of weather forecasts calling for snow.

The Committee of Inaugural Ceremonies announced Wednesday that all ceremonies associated with the inauguration have been moved indoors to Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.

All events, including the pre-ceremony concert, the swearing-in and transfer of the Great Seal, had been scheduled for the State Library grounds.

A news release from the committee said the parade may be rescheduled.

Current forecasts from the National Weather Service say Raleigh will get snow beginning Friday evening, and that accumulations could reach 4 inches by the time the system exits the state on Saturday.