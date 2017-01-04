FAIRMONT — Fairmont police are asking for the public’s help in locating a local man they say robbed a bank on Tuesday.

Police Chief Jon Edwards said the suspect is 35-year-old Lynn Dale Sanders, who lives at 1825 Gaddy Road. A photograph of Edwards, who has red hair and a beard, was provided and is published with this story.

Edwards said that Sanders entered the Lumbee Guaranty Bank at 301 N. Walnut St. at about 3:30 p.m., showed a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash while fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information on Sanders whereabouts should call the police department at 910-628-9766. Callers can remain anonymous.

The same bank was robbed on Dec. 15. Derrick Stephen Carter, 34, of Hamer, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery and four counts of second-degree kidnapping in that case.