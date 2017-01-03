Man charged in drive-by shooting

FAIRMONT — A Fairmont man out on bond after being charged with accessory after the fact of murder was arrested on Monday and charged with firing shots at a house with two youths inside, according to Fairmont police.

Jonathan McCree, 24, also known as “Batman,” is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy and discharging a firearm within city limits. He was jailed under a $203,000 bond.

According to Police Chief Jon Edwards, Fairmont police went to a Market Street home at 1:40 p.m. Friday after a report of a drive-by shooting. A child and a teenager were inside the residence, but neither was injured.

McCree was out on bond on charges of accessory after the fact to a first-degree murder and assault by pointing a weapon from separate incidents. The accessory after the fact charge was related to the October 2014 death of Kendrick Johnson, which also took place on Market Street in Fairmont, according to Edwards.

Jonathan McCree http://stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Batman.jpg Jonathan McCree

Staff Report

Reach Mike Gellatly via Twitter @MikeGellatly

Reach Mike Gellatly via Twitter @MikeGellatly