City, county must decide how to spend relief donations

LUMBERTON — As the flood waters were still rising from Hurricane Matthew, dollars had already began pouring into Robeson County from people desperate to help with the recovery.

The city and county governments at the time were otherwise occupied, dealing with more urgent needs from the flooding, so they set up accounts to deposit the money for use later on. Now they have to decide how about $120,000 will be spent, although some of the county money has already been put to work.

Lumberton used GoFundMe.com to accept money, while Robeson County set up an account with online bank Paypal.

Lumberton’s funding project has raised about $36,000 so far, with donations still trickling in. In addition, donations directly to the city have the total around $81,000, with some council members believing that will hit $100,000 by the time they are ready to distribute it.

Although no official estimates have been made, $2 billion is the figure tossed around about the extent of damage statewide by Matthew, with perhaps a fourth of that in Robeson, arguably the hardest hit county, and Lumberton, arguably the hardest hit city.

“It’s a drop in a 10,000-gallon bucket,” said Councilman John Cantey.

Several members of council voiced thanks for the generosity, but acknowledged that $80,000 and some change won’t stretch far.

“Specifics are tough because the need is so great,” Councilman Erich Hackney said. “The amount pales in comparison to the need. We will have to wait until January and see what the opinion of council is.”

Councilman Burnis Wilkins suggested the money could be used to study the possibility of elevating homes that sit in the flood plain, or be used to purchase bricks, mortar and drywall for the rebuilding.

Wilkins added an application and selection process would have to be determined.

According to Kellie Blue, finance director for Robeson County, the county’s disaster recovery account currently includes about $33,000, only about $3,000 raised through PayPal. The rest is from individuals and corporate donations, including $14,000 from a solar company.

How the funds are being distributed is determined by a committee of Department of Social Services employees, said Blue. The county commissioners, county manager and other county employees are not even aware of how much has been donated and by whom, Blue said.

According to Blue, money in the disaster relief fund will only be used to assist Robeson County victims of Hurricane Matthew. The fund has been used to help locate both permanent and temporary housing for evacuees who were in Red Cross shelters as well as transitional shelter assistance for displaced individuals who had to be housed in motels.

A written statement outlining some of the uses of the fund says that the county, in conjunction with the American Red Cross and United Way, were able to assist 110 evacuees with utility connections and the initial monthly rental payments for both temporary and permanent displacements.

Since the county’s shelters have closed the fund has been used as a source for securing housing and utility connections for displaced storm victims.

As requirements for receiving any of the disaster relief funds:

— Individuals had to have lived in a flooded or evacuated area. Residences must be verified through utility companies or

landlords.

— Individuals must have income and/or employment that can sustain the housing past 60 days.

Examples of situations and families that have been assisted by the fund include: airline transportation to Missouri for a family that was displaced and their only resources were located in Missouri; provided rental assistance in the form of first month’s rent and deposit for 12 families; purchased camping gear for a man who wanted his tent replaced that

was destroyed during the storm; purchased plywood and other building materials to temporarily patch damage in the floor of a house until volunteers could make permanent repairs; paid for an electrician inspection that allowed electrical utilities to be restored; provided gas and food gift cards for two families who were stranded in the county after the storm; provided utility deposits for nine families; and partnered with a toy store and purchased toys for families in temporary housing.

By Mike Gellatly mgellatly@civitasmedia.com

Reach Mike Gellatly via Twitter @MikeGellatly. Bob Shiles contributed to this story. He can be reached at 910-416-5165.

Reach Mike Gellatly via Twitter @MikeGellatly. Bob Shiles contributed to this story. He can be reached at 910-416-5165.