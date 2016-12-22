FAIRMONT — Fairmont police have charged a South Carolina man with robbing a local bank on Thursday of last week.

Derrick Stephen Carter, 34, is in the Robeson County jail after being arrested Monday on one count of armed robbery and four counts of second-degree kidnapping. His bond is set at $85,000.

The Lumbee Guaranty Bank at 301 N. Walnut St. in Fairmont was robbed shortly after opening on Dec. 22. Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards said a man handed a note to the teller demanding money, and left with an undisclosed amount of currency.

During the investigation, it was learned that the man had parked a white Nissan Altima across the street and left traveling north on Walnut Street. Tips led to Carter, who is from Hamer, South Carolina, which is near Dillon.

Edwards said he and an investigator went to Carter’s home and found items linking him to the robbery. Edwards said Carter agreed to go to Fairmont and eventually confessed while being interviewed. Some of the money taken during the robbery was recovered.

The kidnapping charges are related to employees being in the bank when it was robbed.

