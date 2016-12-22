Sergeant throws surprise party

LUMBERTON — There’s nothing under Billy Hammonds’ Christmas tree that will made him any happier than the gift he received on Wednesday — a surprise visit from his daughter, whom he believed was 4,500 miles away.

Hammonds was having a normal day working at Southeastern Medical Park as a registered nurse when he walked down the hall to see a visitor. That visitor turned out to be Sgt. Danielle Hammonds, who wasn’t expected home until first week of January.

Smiles, hugs and a few tears followed.

“It’s good to see you girl — you look good,” Billy Hammonds said. “I’m just so happy. It just made my day.”

Sgt. Hammonds is an Army information technology specialist with the 529th Military Police Battalion in Wiesbaden, Germany, whose next assignment will be at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. The daughter of Hammonds and Drendle Rogers of Southern Pines, she is a 2004 graduate of Purnell Swett High School.

Upon learning that Danielle would be arriving home two weeks early, her stepmother, Jaylynn, planned the surprise for Danielle’s father and for her sister.

Danielle first surprised her 11-year-old sister Carly while she was in the cafeteria at nearby Carroll Middle School before heading over to see her dad.

“I started crying,” said Carly, adding that it would be fun to have big sis home for Christmas.

Hammond had left her truck in Killeen, Texas, which is near Fort Hood, before returning to Germany. After a long flight back to Texas, her drive to Lumberton was more than 1,200 miles.

“The flight from Germany was 11 hours. Then I got a few hours of sleep and I got my truck and I drove for almost 20 hours,” Hammonds said.

She’s happy that her next assignment won’t put an ocean between her and family.

“I am so looking forward to it. I can drive home on weekends and spend time with my family. It’s greatly needed,” Hammonds said. “I’ve been in 10 years now and I’ve always been overseas. I’ve been in Germany, to Korea twice, to Iraq — I’ve been in numerous places so it’s time to be home with my family.”

And Christmas?

“Oh man. It’s going to be awesome,” she said.

Of course what would the holidays be without family favorites at the table? Jalynn is taking care of that.

“My first question to her yesterday was, ‘What would you like me to cook? She said, ‘Surprise me,’” Jaylynn said.

But the Cheesy Creamy Chicken Rice won’t be a surprise.

“It’s her favorite so I’ve got all that laid out and ready to cook for her,” Jalynn said. “She said she had hamburgers, chips and honey buns all the way here.”

Earlier this week Billy saw a story on television about a soldier surprising his brother with a visit.

“I said, “I wish Danielle could do that and she did,” Hammonds said. “She did it. She surprised me.”

An obviously proud dad, Hammonds said it was going to be an awesome Christmas.

“It’s made my day. It’s made my Christmas,” he said. “I look forward to spending Christmas with all of my family.”

Danielle Hammonds http://stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Danielle-Hammonds.jpg Danielle Hammonds Billy Hammonds gets an early Christmas present with a surprise visit from his daughter Danielle on Wednesday. His other daughter Carly looks on after she got a similar surprise at Carroll Middle School. Hammonds works as a registered nurse Southeastern Medical Park in Lumberton. http://stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Reunion-1.jpg Billy Hammonds gets an early Christmas present with a surprise visit from his daughter Danielle on Wednesday. His other daughter Carly looks on after she got a similar surprise at Carroll Middle School. Hammonds works as a registered nurse Southeastern Medical Park in Lumberton.

Gives dad early gift for Christmas

By Terri Ferguson Smith tsmith@civitasmedia.com

Reach Terri Ferguson Smith at 910-416-5865.

Reach Terri Ferguson Smith at 910-416-5865.