Stocking Fund far from empty

Every child who was deemed eligible by the Department of Social Services to receive help from The Empty Stocking Fund will have Christmas — and it appears, many more.

Although today’s total shows we are short of the $62,700 needed for those 1,254 children, we know of several large contributions arriving today and Thursday that will send the total way past the goal. There is also $7,500 to be added in matching money.

DSS officials say they will requalify some orginal applicants who were marked off the list for various reasons, including some who were disqualifed because they benefitted from the fund last year. If money remains after that, they will reach out to provide Christmas to children who are stuck in hotels because there families have been displaced by Hurricane Matthew. Please do not call the DSS and ask to be included.

We will carryover any unspent money to next year’s fund.

Fifteen new gifts add more than $5,000 to the fund today.

We also want to make a correction on a $1,00o gift reported on Tuesday. It came from the Smith Hill Homeowners Association. Our apology for the mistake.

It is too late to send a donation by mail, but we have two locations for those wishing to donate in person, including at our flood-damaged office at 2175 Roberts Ave. Ask for Clarissa Jackson or Tammy Oxendine, who are located in a trailer beside the building.

The other is at 325 E. Fourth St. in downtown Lumberton, which is a temporary home to our News, Circulation and Advertising departments. Ask for Amanda Revels.

The money provides a $50 voucher for each eligible child that can be redeemed at Roses, either at the Lumberton store or the one in Fairmont.

Old total ……….$48,197.80

112. From Smith Mill Homeowners Association…………$1,000

136. Trinity Holiness Church……….$500

137. Robert and Sarah Thompson……..$100

138. Remembering the little children, in memory of my beloved husband, David L. Richardson, M.D., from Sylvia Richardson……..$200

139. Century 21 — The Real Estate Center………$500

140. Linda Metzger………..$100

141. Linda Sutton and Judy Britt………..$50

142. Yvonne Wilkins……….$500

143. In memory of Gary Powers, anonymous………$2,000

144. From some friends in Oregon…….$50

145. Schaeffer family………..$100

146. Knights Of Columbus 7225 Council P Holly Birch……..$500

147. Joe, Katie, Joseph and David Butler…….$150

148. Scott Bigelow………$100

149. Councilman Erich Hackney and the residents of Precinct 8………..$200

150. Rowland Middle School………….$150

New total….$53,397.80

Jami Lewter, the pastor with Trinity Holiness Church, presents Amanda Revels of The Robesonian $500 from his congregation. http://stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_20161219_121457-1-_cmyk201612218231641.jpg Jami Lewter, the pastor with Trinity Holiness Church, presents Amanda Revels of The Robesonian $500 from his congregation. Elliott Williamson, center front, owner of Century 21 — The Real Estate Center, has made it a company tradition to donate $500 to The Empty Stocking Fund. The staff gathered for a Christmas party on Tuesday, during which the check was provided. http://stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Empty21A.jpg Elliott Williamson, center front, owner of Century 21 — The Real Estate Center, has made it a company tradition to donate $500 to The Empty Stocking Fund. The staff gathered for a Christmas party on Tuesday, during which the check was provided.