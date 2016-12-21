Man charged with threatening witness

LUMBERTON — A Pembroke man was jailed Monday after allegedly threatening a person he allegedly assaulted in order to stop him from testifying in court.

Stephen Corey Locklear, 37, of Pembroke has been charged by Erich Hackney, investigator with the District Attorney’s Office, with intimidation of a state’s witness, assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and communicating threats.

According to a statement from Hackney, the charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 22, when Locklear was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after an incident in which he broke numerous facial bones of a co-worker. The statement said that on Dec. 11, Locklear went to the home of the co-worker, pointed a gun at him and told him that he would kill him if he went to court.

“The District Attorney’s Office takes all threats, intimidation, attempts to deter or prevent state’s witnesses from testifying very seriously and they will be pursued,” Hackney said.

Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.

