Six bridges in Robeson to be replaced

RALEIGH — Robeson County will soon have six new bridges, thanks to a $4.1 million contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

According to information released Tuesday by the department, the bridges being replaced are:

— Two bridges on Watson Mill Road — the Little Raft Swamp Bridge and the Watson Pond Bridge, both built in 1954.

— The Gum Swamp Bridge on Old Red Springs Road, built in 1957.

— The Back Swamp Canal Bridge on Henry Berry Road, built in 1970.

— The Back Swamp Bridge on Addison Tram Road, built in 1970.

— The Ten Mile Swamp Bridge on Regan Church Road, built in 1976.

E.S. Wagner Company, of Piedmont, S.C. was awarded the contract to complete the work. Building of the bridges may begin as soon as Jan. 3 and all of them should be replaced by June 15, 2020.

They are among 12 road and bridge projects recently awarded by NCDOT. They came in at about $177.9 million, which was nearly $5.6 million under engineers’ estimates.

