Deese joins staff of Lumberton Children’s Clinic

LUMBERTON — Dr. Adrian Jacobs Deese has joined the staff of the Lumberton Children’s Clinic, according to a news release from Children’s Heath of Carolina.

She began seeing patients earlier this month.

The Robeson County native is the daughter of Arlie Jacobs and the late Venus Jacobs. After completing her undergraduate studies at North Carolina State University, she went on to receive her doctorate of medicine from East Carolina University in 2009. She also completed a pediatric residency and fellowship in dermatology at Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Arizona.

Deese is board certified by the American Academy of Pediatrics and offers expertise in skin conditions, including acne, eczema, psoriasis and birthmarks. She and her husband, Taylor, live in Pembroke.

“Having Dr. Deese join our team of providers is not only a wonderful addition to our staff, but also to our community. Her expertise in dermatology will allow our patients to be seen here within the Lumberton office without need for a referral — a convenience we are proud to offer our patients and their families.” said Dr. Ricardo Pojol, clinic medical director.

The clinic and Deese are currently accepting new patients at the Lumberton Children’s Clinic office.

Children’s Health of Carolina, is comprised of five medical offices — Lumberton Children’s Clinic, Pembroke Pediatrics, Cumberland Children’s Clinic, Raeford Pediatrics and Robeson Child Health Plus.

For information, please visit www.ChildrensHealthOfCarolina.com.

http://stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Adrian-Jacobs-Deese.jpg