Red Springs Rotary donates toys to children in ER

Representatives from Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department are pictured with toys donated recently by the Red Springs Rotary Club through a Toy Run they sponsored in November. The toys are given to children who are treated in SRMC’s emergency room to help ease their fears and make their visit or treatment more comfortable.

