Howington-Musselwhite

Tomalita and Darryl Howington, of Lumberton, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Morgan Ashleigh Howington ,to Jordan Carl Musselwhite of Lumberton.

He is the son of Elaine and Kenny Musselwhite of Lumberton.

The bride-elect is a 2009 graduate of Lumberton High school and a 2013 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She is employed by the Public Schools of Robeson County as a teacher at Rowland-Norment Elementary School.

The groom-elect is a 2009 graduate of Lumberton High School and a 2013 graduate of East Carolina University. He is employed by Cumberland County Schools as a teacher at Gray’s Creek High School.

The couple will exchange vows at Burnt Swamp Baptist Church, located at 216 Evergreen Church Road, in Lumberton on Nov. 4 at 4 p.m.

