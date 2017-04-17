Steele-Reisman

Posted on by

Charlie and Kathleen Steele, of Myrtle Beach, S.C, and Patrick and Sherri Prevatte, of Holden Beach, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Cayce Steele, of Wilmington, to Jordan Reisman of Wilmington.

The groom-elect is the son of Todd and Cindy Reisman of Lumberton.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Lumberton Senior High School and is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Wilmington. She is a sales and marketing coordinator for RSG Event Designs and is a nanny.

The groom-elect is a graduate of Lumberton Senior High School and is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

He is a teacher and coach at Heide Trask High School.

The couple will exchange vows on April 28 at 6 p.m. at Wrightsville Manor in Wrightsville Beach.

