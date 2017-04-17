Iconic ‘Strike at the Wind!’ to return to UNCP stage

PEMBROKE — Tickets are now on sale for “Strike at the Wind!”, the story of Lumbee hero Henry Berrie Lowry that will be resurrected after a 10-year hiatus.

Considered one of the most important dramas of North Carolina history, “Strike at the Wind!” will be performed on stage at Givens Performing Arts center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The play will be performed June 23 and June 24. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Admission is free for children 3 and under. There will be general admission seating.

The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. each day. The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has partnered with UNC Pembroke to revive the drama that tells the local story of the Lowrie War in 1865. The play ran from the 1976 until 2007 at the amphitheater at the Lumbee Tribal Cultural Center.

Tickets can be purchased at the GPAC box office from Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling 910-521-6361 or online at www.uncp.edu/gpactickets.

This summer’s performances will be directed by Jonathan Drahos, associate professor and director of Theatre at UNCP. Drahos has a bachelor’s, a master’s, and a doctorate in drama and theatre arts. He has been a professional actor, director and dramaturge for the past 25 years and has starred on Broadway, in television and in feature films.

Drahos, 49, had no experience with “Strike at the Wind!” but when he learned of it and that it had not been performed in a number of years, he researched it to learn more about its history and importance to the community.

“I discovered the play was very important to the Lumbee tribe,” Drahos said.

Part of his mission and part of the mission of the UNCP Theater Department is to reach out to the community and speak for the community in a positive and progressive way, Drahos said. Staging “Strike at the Wind!” was a way to further that mission. He also had to acquire the rights to the play. Now the university, in collaboration with the Lumbee tribe, has the right to produce and perform the play for three years. The contract can be renegotiated and extended.