Lewis sand Joyce Bruce celebrate 62 years of marriage

Lewis E. Bruce Jr. and Laura Joyce Simpson Bruce of Lumberton celebrated 62 years of marriage on Saturday. They married on April 15, 1955 in San Francisco. They have three children, Richard E. Bruce, Peggy Joyce Bruce, and Annette Melvin Walwork. The couple has five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The couple attends Raft Swamp Baptist Church.

