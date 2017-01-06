Broadway’s song and dance extravaganza to play at GPAC

PEMBROKE — The quintessential backstage musical comedy classic “42nd Street” takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Givens Performing Arts Center.

Tickets for this new production of “42nd Street” are on sale now and start at $21.

The tap dance extravaganza is essentially Broadway’s reality show filled with backstage drama revolving around the American dream of becoming a star. It includes some of the most notable musical pieces ever written, including “We’re In The Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off To Buffalo,” “Dames,” “I Only Have Eyes For You” and, of course, “42nd Street.”

Based on the novel by Bradford Ropes and the Busby Berkeley 1933 movie, “42nd Street” tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a starry-eyed young dancer who leaves her quiet Allentown, Pennsylvania, home for New York City to audition for the new Broadway musical “Pretty Lady.” When the legendary leading lady breaks her ankle, underdog Peggy takes over and, against all odds, becomes a star.

With a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, music by Harry Warren and lyrics by Al Dubin, this new production utilizes direction by Mark Bramble and choreography by Randy Skinner, the team who staged the 2001 Tony Award-winning musical.

The original production of “42nd Street” was produced in 1980 on Broadway by David Merrick and featured direction and dances by Gower Champion. It played on Broadway for 3,486 performances, winning 1981 Tony Awards for best musical and best choreography. The Broadway revival opened in 2001 and played for 1,524 performances. It earned two Tony Awards, including best revival of a musical.

Tickets are available online at www.uncp.edu/gpactickets or at the box office. To charge by phone, call 910-521-6361. Groups of 10 or more should call the box office or 910-521-6634 for discount information. Discounts also are available for students and UNCP alumni.

The Givens Performing Arts Center is on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.