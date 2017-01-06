Runners schedule chili competition

LUMBERTON — Chili enthusiasts who want to participate in the annual Bud Light North of the Border Chili Cook-Off on March 4 as part of the Lumber on the Rumba Festival in downtown Lumberton can do so now.

Just call James Granger at 910-827-5542 for more information or to enter the event, which is sponsored by the Robeson Road Runners. There is no fee this year to enter a team.

Prize categories include best tasting, strangest ingredient and spiciest. Entertainment will be provided by Gold Rush, and beverages will be offered by RA Jeffrey’s Distributing.

Teams are to arrive after 6 a.m. Cooking is to start at 8 a.m. and judging is at 10:45 a.m. Each team must prepare at least 10 gallons of chili. Tasting is open to the public at 11 a.m. at a cost of $5 per person.

The event will be held in the parking lot between Fourth and Fifth streets and will be held rain or shine. There are 50 slots available for competitors.

All proceeds will go to the Lumberton Football Association Youth Recreational League.

Following are the rules:

— Teams are limited to five members.

— Cooking begins at 8 a.m. and all chili must be cooked on-site. No store-bought chili mixes are allowed, but meat can be browned ahead of time.

— Rice, beans, potatoes, chips, nachos or other ingredients may be pre-soaked, canned, cooked or packaged.

— One table and paper products will be provided for each team. All other equipment is the responsibility of the team. No electrical power will be available.